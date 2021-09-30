Scattered storms will stick around through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see a few more hit and miss showers and thunderstorms today, but I suspect we will be dry in most areas for much of the day. This scattered storm chance will be with us through the weekend, with drier air set to return early next week.

Your Thursday morning temperatures will be quite nice, in the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise under mostly cloudy skies. We are seeing a light fog develop across much of the region due to the cool temperatures and wet ground. We should see some sun mixed in with the clouds once the fog lifts early in the day, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The area of low pressure that brought the scattered rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday has moved northeast of us, so we will lose a little bit of the fuel and ingredients for rain today. That said, we can’t rule out a few isolated to scattered showers and storms developing later this morning or through the afternoon and evening. Keep the umbrella handy to be on the safe side. It will be otherwise partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day.

We have another upper-level low developing in the southwest U.S. This will move closer to us tomorrow, and we should regain some of the ingredients for scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms. Keep the umbrella handy as these downpours will randomly occur through the upcoming weekend, especially during the warm afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to be an inch or less in most areas, but there is still some potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain across the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. This should be beneficial rain as we have seen some minor drought conditions develop this month.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through the weekend

As this next area of low pressure passes north of us Sunday it should nudge a cold front through the region that will bring dry and comfortable air early next week. Mornings temperatures will be cooler by Monday with some sun returning Monday and Tuesday. The forecast is uncertain for the middle of the week as we could see some rain return, but for now, I have left the forecast dry.