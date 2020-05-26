Live Now
Scattered storms with isolated heavy rain stay in the forecast..drier weather settles in by the weekend

Look for the threat of scattered thunderstorms to hang around a few more days. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the northern half of the area through Wednesday. A dry and warmer weather pattern returns just in time for the weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Tuesday was another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms and below normal temperatures. Expect much of the same through Thursday. We will continue to see lots of clouds and a daily cycle of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Severe weather is not too much of a concern at this point as any storm that becomes severe should be very isolated. The main concern with any rain will be the chance for flash flooding. Parts of the area could see an inch or two of rain in the coming days. The National Weather Service has a Flash Flood Watch that is in effect for much of NE TX, SW AR, and McCurtain County in SE Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

The upper-level disturbance that has been causing our recent rains will finally move out of our area. This will allow a drier weather pattern to settle in. Look for plenty of sunshine possibly as soon as Friday. With less rain and few clouds, temperatures will warm up. Look for daytime highs to return to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s for the next few nights. They will likely stay pretty close to normal in the middle 60s through the weekend.

With rain wrapping up later in the week, attention will turn to area lakes and rivers

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

The longer-range outlook continues to look rather dry. Upper-level high pressure will develop over much of the middle of the country. This will prevent any significant chances for rain. It will also bring much warmer temperatures. Look for overnight lows to warm to the upper 60s to low 70s by the middle of next week. Daytime highs will likely warm to the lower 90s. It is quite possible that we could stay dry until the very end of next week. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 79° 64°

Wednesday

78° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 78° 63°

Thursday

79° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 64°

Friday

84° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 65°

Saturday

86° / 63°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 86° 63°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 65°

Monday

87° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 87° 66°

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
77°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

