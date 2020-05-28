Scattered strong storms end Thursday night..dry and hotter pattern on the way

Look for the threat of rain to finally end in the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Sunshine returns Friday and should stick around for a while. Some of the hottest air of the year so far possible by the middle of next week.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Thursday was another mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to much of the area. Look for what’s left of the rain to gradually end late this evening or tonight. The upper-level disturbance responsible for our recent rains will finally move off to the east enough to allow for some sunshine to return Friday. Upper-level high pressure will slowly move over us and will bring a big warm up during the next week.

The workweek will end with a partly cloudy sky Friday. Lows Friday morning will begin in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will warm to the low to middle 80s. We likely won’t see too much change this weekend as the weather is looking rather pleasant for this time of year. Look for highs to stay in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will stay below normal in the upper 50s to low 60s as we will enjoy a break from the humidity thanks to a north to northeasterly wind.

As the upper ridge moves more east early next week, we will see the dry weather continue. Look for a warm-up as daytime highs will return to the upper 80s to low 90s by the middle of next week. With the wind becoming more southerly eventually, we will see humidity gradually increase. This will warm overnight lows into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the middle of next week. It is quite possible that we will see the dry conditions stick around through all of next week and possibly next weekend.

Long-range models have been hinting at some possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico towards the middle of June. We will need to keep on eye on that possible development. With the extremely wet start to 2020, any early season tropical system could cause some major flooding concerns. Stay Tuned!!

