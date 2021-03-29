Scattered strong storms likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Another cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms from late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. An extended period of quiet weather begins that could last into next week.

Monday was a gorgeous day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s and lower 40s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, afternoon temperatures have soared into the low to middle 70s. The quiet weather pattern that we have enjoyed for the past few days will end Tuesday. Clouds will increase late Monday night. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday afternoon and will likely increase Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Thanks to the clouds, it will not be a chilly Tuesday morning as we will see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast shows the rain developing around the area Tuesday. There could be enough instability in place to allow a strong thunderstorm to develop. Any severe weather should be rather isolated. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal severe weather risk for most of the area late Tuesday and Tuesday night. The main concerns will be wind and hail. Tornadoes are looking unlikely at this point.

The cold front causing the storms will move through the area Wednesday and bring much cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday will likely be ahead of the front Tuesday night in the low to middle 60s. We will likely see daytime temperatures Wednesday in the 50s and 60s.

Sunshine will return Thursday and will likely stick around through the Easter weekend and into next week. We will begin this period with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs will begin in the low to middle 60s. Lows will return to the mid to upper 50s by the first of next week. Daytime highs will climb back into the low to middle 80s. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the middle of next week

Fortunately, it appears that this Easter will pass without severe weather for a change. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren