Scattered strong storms possible late Friday afternoon and evening..weekend still looking pleasant

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

A quick round of thunderstorms possible late Friday through Friday night. A severe storm or two will be possible with hail the biggest threat. A quieter weather pattern settles in for the weekend with pleasant temperatures.

Thursday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We are watching another disturbance that will scoot across the middle of the country Friday and Friday night. It appears that the atmosphere above the ArkLaTex will be cold enough to create an environment that is suitable for hail formation. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop to our north Friday afternoon and will spread southeast through the area. A handful of these storms could produce some large hail and damaging wind. Tornadoes are not expected to be too much of an issue at this time. This brief severe weather threat will end Friday night. Expect a partly cloudy and very warm day for this time of year ahead of these storms. We will start Friday with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for daytime highs in the low to middle 80s.

Once this system moves out to the east, we will see a rather pleasant weather weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning and the low to middle 50s Sunday morning. Daytime highs will be pretty close to normal for this time of year in the upper 70s.

A warming trend will then begin early next week. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Highs Tuesday will return to the low to middle 80s. We will also be watching another cold front that will move into the area Tuesday night. This front will likely produce more showers and thunderstorms. It is a bit early to determine if and/or to what extent any severe weather threat will develop.

This cold front won’t bring a significant change in temperatures. With sunshine returning late next week, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

–Todd Warren