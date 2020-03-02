Scattered strong storms possible Monday evening..heaviest rain holds off until Tuesday night and Wednesday

A slow-moving cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms that will increase tonight. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely hold off until Wednesday. Severe storms will be possible but the threat looks low. Sunshine returns Thursday and should stick around through most of the weekend.

Monday was another cloudy and windy day around the ArkLaTex. All eyes will be on a cold front that will bring the threat for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest severe weather threat will likely be well to our northeast. The rain will likely decrease for most of Tuesday and then increase Wednesday as the main upper-level disturbance approaches the area Wednesday. Since the upper-level support is holding off on arriving until Wednesday, that will give the cold front a chance to move to the south of the ArkLaTex taking the largest severe weather threat with it. Our main concern will be the potential for some heavy rain. Most of the area will see rainfall totals in the one to two-inch range. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the southern half of the area.

Temperatures will remain mild as the front eases through the area Tuesday. Look for highs to be in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will range from the mid-50s north to the low to mid-60s south. Thanks to plenty of clouds and rain Wednesday, look for highs to mainly be in the 50s north to the low 60s south.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex from Thursday through most of the weekend. Temperatures will end the week pretty close to what is normal for this time of year. Look for highs to mainly be in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will settle into the 30s and 40s.

Clouds will be in the increase late Sunday as our next storm system approaches. Temperatures early next week will likely return to the low 70s. Consequently, we will have to monitor this system for the possibility of some strong to severe storms to begin next week.

Click here at 8:30 pm this evening for my live update on any storms that fire up this evening, the latest rainfall projections for the next few days, and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren