Scattered thunderstorm chances to continue and watching TS Grace and Fred

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday, we are seeing the continuation of scattered showers and storms across the region. So far, most of the scattered thunderstorm activity is taking place north of Interstate 20. The thunderstorms will make their time southward tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. In the short term, the chances of daily scattered thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday.

In the tropics, we are following TS Fred and Grace. During the over nigh period, Fred became better organized over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Fred will be a nonplayer for us as it will stay to the east. Fred is expected to make landfall between Mobile and Panama City. TS Grace has a long way to go before arriving in the Gulf of Mexico. Grace will take a similar path to Fred through the Caribbean islands. By Friday, a 65 mph tropical storm will be in the Central Gulf of Mexico.

The next question is where will its final destination end up at? By next weekend, an upper ridge will set up over the Southeast. The position of the ridge will play a role in where Grace will go. However, it remains unclear the condition of Grace as it will take on the terrain of Cuba and Hispaniola. The bottom line is to make sure you are keeping up with the forecast. Next weekend, highs will be in the upper 90s.