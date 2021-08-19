Scattered thunderstorms again today, drying out tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This will be our final day of widespread rain and thunderstorms as dry air will take over tonight and tomorrow and turn up the heat this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are already ongoing this morning, with most of the morning rain likely to impact the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The heaviest rain will fall near and north of I-30 through the morning commute.

1-hour radar loop

The thunderstorms aren’t expected to be severe today, but the cells out there this morning have been bringing frequent lightning and moderate to heavy rain at times. We will likely see a lull in the rain from mid-morning to the early afternoon in most areas. This window from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. might be the best time to get anything done outside. Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are likely to develop in the 2 to 4 p.m. window with rain continuing through the early evening.

Given that we will have a few hours of dry weather today, temperatures will quickly warm from the 70s to highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It’s possible we will some sun under otherwise mostly cloudy skies when it’s not raining. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Rainfall accumulations will be heaviest across the northern ArkLaTex where we will see a morning round of storms in addition to the afternoon round. Some areas near the I-30 corridor may see another 2 to 3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. This may be enough to trigger some flash flooding of roads, and this would be most likely with the 2nd round of storms this afternoon. No widespread flash flooding is expected.

Rainfall potential today and tonight

This will be the final push of widespread rain today as we will begin to pull some dry air in tonight as a trough of low pressure slides east of the region. There is only a slight chance of a lingering shower tomorrow, and we’ll begin to see more sunshine in the upcoming days.

The story this weekend will be hot and very humid weather. Highs will be in the upper 90s Sunday, and we could see heat advisories come back late this weekend and into early next week.

It’s starting to look promising that scattered showers and storms will return Wednesday through Friday which should help to drop the temperatures a few degrees late next week.