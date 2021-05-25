Scattered thunderstorms and warm weather expected Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have another chance of scattered thunderstorms again today, with the warm weather sticking around through Memorial Day weekend.

If you live in the northern ArkLaTex, along the I-30 corridor, your day may start out with some scattered rainfall. This is what’s left of some overnight thunderstorms to our west. No severe weather is expected and the rain should roll through relatively quickly and not have any major impacts on the morning commute.

There is a disturbance in north Texas that is expected to move into the ArkLaTex later this morning. This disturbance combined with the warm and humid air will bring an additional round of thunderstorms by the late morning and early afternoon to the northern ArkLaTex. These storms will continue to move east potentially impacting Texarkana and Shreveport during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected. Once the sun sets and we lose the daytime heating the rain should dissipate quickly.

High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average, but the humidity will make up for that and if we do see some sun pop out it will be a borderline ‘hot’ day with highs in the low to mid-80s. Wind will be out of the south at 10 miles per hour, but we may see an occasional gust up to 15 to 20 miles per hour making for breezy conditions at times.

While the threat of any flooding from today’s rains is low, the forecast models are starting to hint at a few areas seeing multiple rounds of storms across the northern ArkLaTex. It’s not out of the question we could see a narrow corridor where rainfall exceeds 2 inches from Red River County in Texas, to McCurtain County in Oklahoma, to Little River, Sevier, and Howard Counties in Arkansas. Normally this wouldn’t cause any issues, but given the heavy rain and saturated ground from previous weeks, localized flooding of some roads and drainage areas may be possible if these heavy rain amounts are realized. The rest of the region should see less than a half-inch of rain today.

Looking at the rest of the week, it’s possible we may see some scattered rainfall early tomorrow, but the thunderstorm activity doesn’t look to be as widespread Wednesday afternoon. We will be dry Thursday which will push our highs to near 90 degrees.

This dry weather won’t be around long. A ‘cool front’ will drift into the region Friday, bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend it looks like drier weather will take over Sunday and Monday. It will be warm, with highs in the 80s Friday through next Monday.