Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day for at least the next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An incoming cold front and an active sea breeze will keep the trend of daily showers and thunderstorms going through at least next Thursday. Temperatures are likely to stay below average during this time, staying warm, but we won’t feel too much heat.

We are expecting to see a few early-day rain showers north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. A weakening line of thunderstorms may bring some rain into McCurtain, Howard, Little River, and Sevier counties prior to noon.

We will wake up to mostly cloudy skies across most of the ArkLaTex, with temperatures in the 70s through 9 a.m. We may see some early day sunshine which will warm our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s by noon. Rain will come at us from a few different directions today. The rain along the I-30 corridor early in the day will be due to the approaching cold front, but another sea-breeze push off the Gulf will bring rain to most areas by the early to mid-afternoon. No severe weather is expected but as we’ve experienced throughout the week these summer thunderstorms bring a lot of cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds at times. Most of the rain should dissipate at sunset with the loss of daytime heating.

The rainfall today will likely hold our high temperatures in the 80s, but a few areas may reach the low 90s with humidity remaining very high. Wind will be out of the southwest at 10 miles per hour.

Friday forecast high temperatures

The scattered storms will continue this weekend. You should be able to squeeze in outdoor activities in the mornings, but Saturday morning we may have some rain across the I-30 corridor. Coverage of rain and storms will be most widespread during the afternoons and evenings, especially Sunday as the cold front makes better progress into the ArkLaTex. Weekend highs will be in the 80s and low 90s.

The 2 days we are watching for the heaviest rain will likely be Monday and Tuesday. The front should stall out or move slowly over the region and interact with the daily sea breeze to squeeze out widespread rain early next week. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for several days, a rare treat for July.

We will keep the rain spread out enough that at this point it looks like we will avoid any flash flooding concerns, but some areas may become prone to roadway flooding at times next week depending on how ur this all plays out. Rainfall accumulations are expected to average 1 to 2 inches, but we will see some areas pick up higher amounts.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Thursday