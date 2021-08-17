Scattered thunderstorms are expected today through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop again today, with a high chance for rain returning Wednesday and Thursday. We will dry out and heat up for the upcoming weekend.

Most of us will have to await the daily warm-up to get these thunderstorms going, but we are expecting some showers and isolated storms near and north of I-30 in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas this morning. The remainder of the region will be partly to mostly cloudy with some early day sun peeking through.

As temperatures warm through the 80s this morning it will help to aid in additional scattered storms developing by the late morning and early afternoon. The coverage of rain looks to be fairly high through the afternoon and evening. These pockets of rain today will be slow-moving, which means it’s not out of the question to see 20 to 30 minutes of moderate to heavy rain. Keep an umbrella nearby so you don’t get delayed by any of these storms today. No severe weather is expected, but thunderstorms will again be capable of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

The early arrival of the rainfall in some areas will help out with the heat again, and frequent cloud cover should limit the amount of sun today and help out with temperatures in other areas. Highs are forecast to be in the 80s and low 90s, but the muggy/humid air will make it feel warmer at times. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

The area of low-pressure helping to drive this rainy summer pattern will be nearby tomorrow and Thursday as well. There is a high likelihood of scattered to widespread thunderstorms in the upcoming days. Rainfall averages should be around 1 inch in most areas, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see some areas pick up in excess of 2 inches of rain between now and Thursday.

Potential rainfall amounts through Wednesday night

High pressure will build across the region from Friday through the weekend. This will turn the rainfall off and crank the heat up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with little chance for any cooling rain Friday through at least next Tuesday. There is some hope for rain to return by the middle of next week which should help to lower our temperatures again.

National Hurricane Center T.S. Grace forecast

In the tropics, we continue to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Grace which will be moving into the Gulf Of Mexico soon. The forecast track is well south of the ArkLaTex with a landfall expected in Mexico this weekend. No impacts are expected, but we will keep you updated if that changes.