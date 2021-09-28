Scattered thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain and thunderstorms will return today, with a higher chance for rain Wednesday through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms will be a daily occurrence between now and the weekend but we aren’t expecting any severe weather or flash flooding.

A warm front has moved north over most of the ArkLaTex, and this has primed the atmosphere for rain to return. We have had a few isolated showers and storms develop north of I-20, but most of the rain prior to noon today will be along and south of I-20, especially in northwest Louisiana as scattered storms are moving north from the coastline.

1-hour radar loop

Not everyone will see rain this morning, but most of us will feel a significant change in the air as sunrise temperatures will be in the 70s with humid/muggy air taking over. There will be a big spread in high temperatures today with highs near 90 across much of east Texas and Oklahoma, with slightly cooler temperatures in Arkansas and Louisiana where the chance for scattered thunderstorms will be higher this afternoon. Thunderstorms aren’t expected to be severe, but any storm will be capable of high wind and frequent lightning.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

An area of low pressure now in the southwestern U.S. will move towards the ArkLaTex tomorrow. This will bring a higher chance of thunderstorms to all areas Wednesday and Thursday. While some morning rain is possible, most of the rainfall will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. This will hold high temperatures in the low to mid-80s in the upcoming days.

A high chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue Friday, and the weekend forecast remains up in the air. A slow-moving front may keep at least a slight chance of scattered storms going Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast rainfall amounts through Sunday remain 1 to 2 inches for the entire region, but if you do see several rounds of thunderstorms this week it’s not out of the question we could see some areas receive up to or over 3 inches of rain. Given the dry conditions we’ve had this month, this amount of rain shouldn’t raise any flash flooding concerns.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through this weekend