Scattered thunderstorms continue Sunday through next week, keeping temperatures tolerable for the rest of July

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are still feeling the fringe effects of Hurricane Hanna which is currently making landfall in south Texas. The tropical airmass it has put overhead will linger for the rest of the weekend keeping the chance of a few scattered showers and storms in your Sunday forecast.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

For the remainder of the day Saturday, we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms through sunset. No severe weather is expected but we will see occasional lightning and brief heavy rain with any storms.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight and into Sunday morning. If you have any outdoor plans, yardwork, or recreation before noon we should be dry in most areas with temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the morning. The tropical air and warm temperatures Sunday will bring another round of scattered storms mainly from noon until 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Low temperatures Saturday night and Sunday will be the usual range of 72-76 degrees, with afternoon highs Sunday in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Much of the weather we will experience Sunday and Monday will be due to Hurricane Hanna which is leaving the tropical air and cloud cover, even though we are hundreds of miles from where she is making landfall along the south Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Hanna to move west after landfall and away from the region. Due to the size of this storm which can be seen on the satellite imagery below, we will be dealing with lingering effects that will result in occasional rain through Monday. Rainfall accumulations will average less than an inch in most areas, with some isolated spots south of I-20 picking up 1 to 2 inches.

National Hurricane Center 4 p.m. Saturday Hurricane Hanna advisory
NHC Hanna forecast track

Hanna will be out of the picture late Monday with our next weather disturbance arriving Tuesday in the form of a cool front dipping into the region. I don’t expect a lot of rain Monday and Tuesday, but we may see an increase in rain and thunderstorms Wednesday/Thursday.

The repeated chance for scattered thunderstorms each day will keep our high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s through next week. There is some uncertainty whether rain will move out by next weekend or scattered storms will continue.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss