Scattered thunderstorms continue Sunday through next week, keeping temperatures tolerable for the rest of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are still feeling the fringe effects of Hurricane Hanna which is currently making landfall in south Texas. The tropical airmass it has put overhead will linger for the rest of the weekend keeping the chance of a few scattered showers and storms in your Sunday forecast.

1-hour radar loop

For the remainder of the day Saturday, we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms through sunset. No severe weather is expected but we will see occasional lightning and brief heavy rain with any storms.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight and into Sunday morning. If you have any outdoor plans, yardwork, or recreation before noon we should be dry in most areas with temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the morning. The tropical air and warm temperatures Sunday will bring another round of scattered storms mainly from noon until 8 p.m.

Low temperatures Saturday night and Sunday will be the usual range of 72-76 degrees, with afternoon highs Sunday in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Much of the weather we will experience Sunday and Monday will be due to Hurricane Hanna which is leaving the tropical air and cloud cover, even though we are hundreds of miles from where she is making landfall along the south Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Hanna to move west after landfall and away from the region. Due to the size of this storm which can be seen on the satellite imagery below, we will be dealing with lingering effects that will result in occasional rain through Monday. Rainfall accumulations will average less than an inch in most areas, with some isolated spots south of I-20 picking up 1 to 2 inches.

National Hurricane Center 4 p.m. Saturday Hurricane Hanna advisory

NHC Hanna forecast track

Hanna will be out of the picture late Monday with our next weather disturbance arriving Tuesday in the form of a cool front dipping into the region. I don’t expect a lot of rain Monday and Tuesday, but we may see an increase in rain and thunderstorms Wednesday/Thursday.

The repeated chance for scattered thunderstorms each day will keep our high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s through next week. There is some uncertainty whether rain will move out by next weekend or scattered storms will continue.

