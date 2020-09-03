Scattered thunderstorms continue Thursday, warm and pleasant weekend on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We no longer have a Flash Flood Watch in effect, but given the rain and storms we have seen between I-20 and I-30 this morning, localized flash flooding could develop, especially on roadways during the morning commute.

A cold front is now crossing I-30, and rain has developed along and ahead of the front across much of east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Thunderstorms are bringing frequent lightning and heavy rain, but severe weather (outside of flash flooding) is not expected. Radar is estimating areas on a line from Longview, to Jefferson/Marshall, Shreveport, to Springhill have received over 2 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. If we see another 2 inches of rain this morning flash flooding could develop.

1-hour radar loop

It looks like we will continue to see off and on rainfall today, it won’t be an all-day rain, but take an umbrella when you leave home as we could see the next round of showers develop anywhere later this morning and throughout the afternoon. We are expecting the rain to taper off later today and tonight, with a lingering shower or storm Friday, but it looks like any flash flood threat would come to an end by this evening.

If you don’t see a lot of rain today, you will see a lot of clouds which will help out with our temperatures. Highs are forecast to be in the mid-80s, with Sabine and Natchitoches parishes warming into the low 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for those two parishes where heat index values could reach 103 degrees. Given the number of people still without power following Hurricane Laura, continue to check on friends, relatives, and neighbors.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Heat Advisory through Thursday evening

Labor Day weekend will be warm, with lower humidity, and only slight rain chances. Saturday we’ll see a lot more sun than we’ve seen so far this week with a high in the upper 80s, we could see an isolated rain shower south of I-20. Sunday will be dry with highs in the low 90s, and Labor Day will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 90s.

Next week we will see a cold front approach the region Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms midweek. The American or GFS model continues to drop highs into the 70s behind the front, with the European model, which typically handles the longer range forecast better, keeping us hot with highs in the 90s. Needless to say there isn’t great model agreement. Until that occurs check back for updates, we could see our first taste of Fall weather next week.

