Scattered thunderstorms continue Wednesday, Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Rain, rain, go away! We are expecting an uptick in the intensity and coverage of rainfall across the ArkLaTex today, scattered storms are likely I-20 and northward for much of Wednesday. Flash flooding of roadways will be a concern today and tomorrow.

We do have a weakening complex of storms moving in this morning, and rain will impact much of east Texas prior to sunrise, with a few showers spilling into Arkansas and Louisiana before dissipating after sunrise.

The outflow from these early day storms and a slowly approaching cold front will create a favorable environment for scattered thunderstorms and widespread rain later in the day. Futurecast is showing the coverage of rainfall highest I-20 and northward. We may see a brief lull in the rain later this morning and through the early afternoon before things pick up again.

The concern over the next 24 hours will be for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch along and north of I-30 calls for 2 to 4 inches of rain between now and Thursday morning, with isolated accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. The problem here is that we’ve had so much rain over the past week, it will only take 2 to 3 inches of rain before the ground is saturated, runoff occurs, and roads become flooded.

Today’s increase in rainfall will break the heat for much of the region, with highs forecast to range from the low to mid-80s in the watch area, to near 90 degrees in Shreveport, to the upper 90s in Natchitoches. The Heat Advisory has been trimmed back, but Sabine, Natchitoches, and Bienville parishes remain in the advisory through this evening as heat index values will be near 107 degrees.

The chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue Thursday, so it’s possible we may see the Flash Flood Watch extended. The cold front will finally move through the region late Thursday into Friday. We may have a few trailing showers and storms Friday before we head into a dry and comfortable weekend. Humidity will be lower Friday through Sunday as well.

There is a lot of uncertainty with next week’s forecast. A strong and unseasonably chilly cold front will approach the region Tuesday/Wednesday. As of this morning the GFS or American forecast model brings the cold front through, which would drop highs into the 70s at some point next week with lows perhaps in the 40s in some areas. The European forecast model has backed off on the front and keep us in the 90s with another round of potentially heavy rain setting up. Keep checking back for updates.

