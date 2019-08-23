Scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through the weekend bringing relief from extreme heat

The chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase today, holding high temperatures in most areas closer to normal levels this afternoon and into the weekend.

A cold front is situated to our north, and that will bring a chance of rain into the northern ArkLaTex this morning. 

1-hour regional radar loop

The cold front, a warm unstable airmass, and a good push from the sea breeze later today will bring scattered thunderstorms to much of the region, especially after the noon hour. We aren’t in the severe weather outlook, but any storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Futurecast shows a decent round of thunderstorms today, and again tomorrow as the front will remain draped across the region. 

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


High temperatures today are forecast to warm into the low and mid 90s. We do not have a heat advisory, but high humidity will bring heat index values over 100 degrees in areas that see sunshine into the afternoon. If the rain keeps going across the northern ArkLaTex, I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas experience highs in the 80s today and tomorrow. It’s not a significant cool down, but it will give us some temporary relief from the extreme heat that has gripped the region for the past 3 weeks. 

Friday forecast highs

While there may be some rain Saturday morning, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase as we warm up, so expect there to be some rain during the afternoon and evening. This may have some impacts on outdoor activities. Sunday will bring another round of scattered storms.

 
Looking into next week it will be hot and mainly dry Monday, with another disturbance bringing a chance of rain in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe. This will likely keep our highs from returning to the upper 90s. 
Rainfall accumulations from now through next weekend look to be in the 1 to 2-inch range at most across the northern ArkLaTex, while most areas will receive less than an inch of rain. No flash flooding is expected. 

Expected rainfall accumulations through next Thursday

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 94° 74°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 74°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Monday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Tuesday

93° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 77°

Wednesday

92° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Thursday

94° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

92°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
90°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
88°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
85°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

Interactive Radar

