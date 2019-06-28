Scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through the weekend

It will be a hot and dry start to our Friday, but a disturbance moving in from the east will lead to a chance for rain and storms this afternoon, with rain likely falling on all of us at some point over the weekend.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and hot. Temperatures will go from the low 70s at sunrise to highs in the low 90s with a light south breeze.

The disturbance moving in from the east will bring an increasing chance for scattered storms late this afternoon into tonight south of I-30. We may see some of these storms linger into Saturday morning, but most areas should be good for outdoor activities during the morning. Scattered to widespread rain and storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. While the severe weather threat is low, some of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts through the weekend, as well as frequent lightning, and brief heavy downpours. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Another round of mainly scattered afternoon and evening storms is expected Sunday.

Looking into next week the pattern stays active, as we’ll have slight to scattered rain chances for much of the week, including the 4th of July. The daily rain/clouds will keep highs running at or below normal, in the 80s and low 90s throughout the week.

Since we are dealing with scattered storms and not a stalled cold front, there doesn’t look to be a corridor of heavy rainfall. If you add up the scattered storms throughout the week most areas could see an 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next 7 days.

