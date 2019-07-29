Tracking the Tropics banner

Scattered thunderstorms expected Monday, below normal high temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin the week with hot and humid weather, but an incoming cold front will bring a few cooling rain showers and thunderstorms as we move through the day. 

This morning temperatures are in the low to mid-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Radar shows rain and storms ongoing to the north of the ArkLaTex where the cold front is currently located. The front will move slowly through the region today, bringing an increasing chance for rain and a few thunderstorms later this morning and especially throughout the afternoon and evening. Given the slow movement of the front which may eventually stall out across the southern half of the ArkLaTex, we may see rain and a few storms continue overnight and into Tuesday. See the latest loop of futurecast:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


This cold front won’t be as kind as the front that brought the cool July temperatures last week. We will have a lot of areas with highs in the 80s today, but we will return to the low to mid-90s for much of the week. Wind will be out the southwest this morning, with a slow turn to the north for a few hours later in the day as the front passes. Unfortunately, a south breeze will return quickly overnight, and that’s why we will stay hot and humid throughout the week. 

Monday forecast highs.


Rainfall accumulations in most areas will be less than an inch, but we could see accumulations in the 1 to 2 inch range in some areas.

Rainfall accumulations through next weekend.

After a lingering storm or two Tuesday, we will be dry for much of the week with only 20 percent chances for rain later this week and into the weekend.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 91° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 60% 89° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 73°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 74°

Friday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 74°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
89°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
89°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
75°

