Scattered thunderstorms expected Thursday, drying out and heating up into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our final push of rain and thunderstorms is on the way today, as we’ll dry out Friday through the upcoming weekend. We could see a strong storm or two south of I-20 mainly this afternoon and evening.

In the hours before and after sunrise, a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will move north to south across the ArkLaTex. If you’re not seeing any rain you will be under mostly cloudy skies early. The area of low pressure that is bringing the stormy weather this week is to our north and will keep our rain chances going for much of the day.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to be on and off throughout the day. We may see a break from the rain late this morning and early in the afternoon, this will let our temperatures warm into the 70s and low 80s, which will trigger additional showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

While the severe weather threat isn’t widespread, a few storms during the afternoon/evening could bring damaging wind gusts or large hail mainly south of Interstate-20, where the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook in place.

As for temperatures Thursday, it will feel great early with sunrise temperatures in the low and mid 60s, then warming into the 70s and low 80s.

This may be the final day we see cooler weather, as a rdige of high pressure will finally nudge this upper low out of the region tomorrow and bring sunshine Friday afternoon and through the weekend. Weekend mornings will feel great, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

As the ridge of high pressure strengthens next week we will turn up the heat as highs will be in the low 90 by midweek. I’ve put a slight chance of rain in the forecast Wednesday, as we could see a few sea-breeze type afternoon showers return to the region.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play