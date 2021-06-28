Scattered thunderstorms expected today, rain on and off all week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are expected to roll through the ArkLaTex today, so take an umbrella if you have any outdoor plans.

Most areas should see at least a little sun this morning with early day temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain is expected to develop along the coast and move north through the day. Rain should be lightly scattered before noon, with rain and thunderstorms increasing after the noon hour.

The sea-breeze remains very active along the coastline as we have a strong ridge of high-pressure east of the ArkLaTex. The clockwise flow of air around this ridge is pushing in the warm and humid air that is needed for thunderstorm development. Combine the active sea-breeze with a stalled front north of the ArkLaTex and we have the ingredients for scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms will really get going midday with rain moving south to north across the region. No severe weather is expected but these storms will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and moderate to heavy rain. Coverage of rainfall will be highest between 2 and 7 p.m.

As for the temperatures, in late June you either get warm or hot. It looks like the rain and clouds will arrive early enough to keep most of us in the ‘warm’ category with highs forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour at times, breezy but not windy.

The ridge to our east may expand into the ArkLaTex Tuesday through Thursday. We won’t shut off the rain, but it will become more isolated in nature rather than scattered to widespread. Lower rain chances in most areas will lead to an increase in sunshine and highs will wind up closer to average midweek in the low to mid-90s.

A stationary front to our north will begin to move south as a cold front Thursday into Friday. This will bring another increase in rain and storms Friday into Saturday which should drop highs into the 80s late this week.

The million-dollar question is the 4th of July forecast. Right now it looks like this front will be south of the region Sunday which should bring a decrease in rainfall, but i’ve left a chance of scattered rain and storms in the forecast for now.

Rainfall accumulations this week should average 1 to 2 inches in most areas, with isolated spots receiving 2 to 3 inches of rain. Spread out over 7 days this is not likely to bring any flash flooding concerns or rises on rives and lakes.