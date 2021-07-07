Scattered thunderstorms expected today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A sea-breeze front moving out of the Gulf Of Mexico will bring a high chance of rain today, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Despite the increased chance of showers and thunderstorms, it will still feel like July with warm temperatures this afternoon.

We will begin our Wednesday with the usual warm and humid Summer morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s before 9 a.m. We will see a mix of sun and clouds early, and we should warm into the upper 80s by noon. Highs will likely wind up a few degrees cooler than yesterday due to the increase in cloud cover. Right now we are forecast to wind up near 90 for a high, give or take a few degrees.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

It is likely the rain will begin today south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana by the late morning or early afternoon (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.). These showers and storms will continue to develop further north into Shreveport as well as Texarkana by the mid to late afternoon. These downpours could last for 30 to 45 minutes and bring a nice cool down during the hottest stretch of the day. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain will be possible under any storms. Rain will dissipate after sunset.

While we won’t completely dry out this week, we should see rain chances taper off in the upcoming days. We will see a few scattered storms again tomorrow but the coverage of the rainfall won’t be as impressive as today. We should have enough rain and cloud cover to hold the temperatures in the low 90s for another day. Friday and Saturday will bring mainly dry weather with the exception of a brief spotty shower or thunderstorm.

A cool front will move into the northern ArkLaTex Sunday, so we will begin to see the chance for showers and storms ramp up again Sunday into Monday. 7-day rainfall accumulations will average about an inch in most areas, with isolated spots receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain. No flash flood concerns are expected to arise.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through next Tuesday

Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall today along the Gulf Coast of Florida moving inland for the rest of the week. This will not impact the ArkLaTex, but if you have travels plans to the east coast this system will bring impacts across the entire Atlantic coast for the remainder of the week.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Elsa projected path