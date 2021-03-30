Scattered thunderstorms increase late Tuesday, severe weather possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a few dry and sunny days, the Spring thunderstorms will return today as a warm front will move through during the day, followed by a cold front later this evening into tonight. A storm or two could become severe bringing large hail or a damaging wind gust.

You will feel and see the change in the pattern this morning as temperatures will be in the 50s and 60S early with cloud cover increasing throughout the morning. As a warm front moves up from the coast we may see a few scattered daytime showers or isolated thunderstorms. A cold front moving in this evening and overnight will be what triggers a line of storms that will move north to south across the ArkLaTex overnight. It will be this front that could bring the strongest storms north of I-30 this evening, and to the remainder of the ArkLaTex late tonight through tomorrow morning.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather this afternoon through tonight, meaning 1 or 2 storms could bring severe weather hazards (mainly quarter-sized hail or a wind gust exceeding 60 miles per hour). The threat of a brief tornado is very low. Rainfall accumulations will be less than 1 inch in most areas, but a few spots could pick up totals between 1 and 2 inches.

Severe weather outlook late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night

Temperatures today will start out in the 50s, and warm into the 70s during the afternoon. It will become breezy with a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

The story tomorrow will be a significant temperature drop that will have it feeling like Winter. Many areas will be in the 60s early in the day, with afternoon temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s behind the front with a cold north wind. You will have to find your heavy-duty coat one more time.

Futurecast temperatures Wednesday afternoon

After a chilly start to the day Thursday, gorgeous weather will arrive Thursday and more than likely stick around through Easter weekend. Highs will be in the 60s with lots of sun Thursday and Friday, and warm into the 70s over the weekend. A few of the forecast models hint at some light rain this weekend, but nothing has tempted us to add rain to your forecast yet.