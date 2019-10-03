Scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday.. Fall temperatures next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After some sunshine this morning, we will see the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms in some areas Thursday afternoon. We are still on track for a significant cool down next week that will finally bring us a taste of Fall.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this morning with temperatures rising from the low 70s to the low and mid-90s this afternoon.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

We are already seeing some rain develop in Louisiana this morning. Showers and isolated storms will move east to west across the region today.

1-hour radar loop

The afternoon warm-up and a weak frontal boundary will work together to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. The highest rain chances will be across east Texas and Louisiana (through the I-20 corridor), but we’ll also see the chance of rainfall across the northern ArkLaTex. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



Behind the front, many of us will be in the 80s Friday with a lingering shower possible. Expect low rain chances Saturday with weekend highs in the low 90s.

Our first Fall cold front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex Sunday afternoon/evening. It will bring a chance of rain and breezy conditions as it continues through the remainder of the ArkLaTex Monday morning. Temperatures will drop off next week and the relentless summer humidity will leave as well. Expect highs in the 70s and low 80s Monday through at least Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.



The rainfall amounts between now and Monday likely won’t be enough to alleviate drought or burn bans in most areas. Accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas during this time-frame.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.