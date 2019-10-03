Scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday.. Fall temperatures next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After some sunshine this morning, we will see the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms in some areas Thursday afternoon. We are still on track for a significant cool down next week that will finally bring us a taste of Fall. 

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this morning with temperatures rising from the low 70s to the low and mid-90s this afternoon. 

Thursday forecast high temperatures

We are already seeing some rain develop in Louisiana this morning. Showers and isolated storms will move east to west across the region today.

1-hour radar loop

The afternoon warm-up and a weak frontal boundary will work together to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. The highest rain chances will be across east Texas and Louisiana (through the I-20 corridor), but we’ll also see the chance of rainfall across the northern ArkLaTex. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


Behind the front, many of us will be in the 80s Friday with a lingering shower possible. Expect low rain chances Saturday with weekend highs in the low 90s.

Our first Fall cold front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex Sunday afternoon/evening. It will bring a chance of rain and breezy conditions as it continues through the remainder of the ArkLaTex Monday morning. Temperatures will drop off next week and the relentless summer humidity will leave as well. Expect highs in the 70s and low 80s Monday through at least Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.


The rainfall amounts between now and Monday likely won’t be enough to alleviate drought or burn bans in most areas. Accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas during this time-frame. 

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 95° 73°

Friday

88° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 68°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 72°

Sunday

91° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 66°

Monday

79° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 60°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 81° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
93°

92°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

Interactive Radar

