Scattered thunderstorms return to much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday will bring scattered to widespread thunderstorms, perhaps the last push of rain in most areas before the heat sets up as we move into the 4th of July and the upcoming weekend. 

We are dry this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. It won’t take long for the rain to get going as a disturbance moves in from Texas. Rain and thunderstorms will increase later this morning and into the afternoon across east Texas and Louisiana, with rain and thunderstorms moving north of I-20 into the afternoon and evening. See the latest loop of futruecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

If the rain sets up early we may experience highs in the mid 80s across much of the region, but we may have an opportunity to warm into the upper 80s or low 90s where rain sets up later. 

The Fourth of July is looking hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. We will see scattered p.m. rain and storms mainly north of I-20. This activity will be driven by the daytime heating, so once we reach sunset rain should dissipate, and there will be little impact to any firework festivities in most areas. 

A ridge of high pressure takes over Friday and into the weekend. This will bring dry weather Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-90s, and heat index values over 100 degrees. Slight rain chances will return to the region late in the weekend and into early next week. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 74°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 73°

Friday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
87°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
82°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
76°

78°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss