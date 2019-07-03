Scattered thunderstorms return to much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday

Wednesday will bring scattered to widespread thunderstorms, perhaps the last push of rain in most areas before the heat sets up as we move into the 4th of July and the upcoming weekend.

We are dry this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. It won’t take long for the rain to get going as a disturbance moves in from Texas. Rain and thunderstorms will increase later this morning and into the afternoon across east Texas and Louisiana, with rain and thunderstorms moving north of I-20 into the afternoon and evening. See the latest loop of futruecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

If the rain sets up early we may experience highs in the mid 80s across much of the region, but we may have an opportunity to warm into the upper 80s or low 90s where rain sets up later.

The Fourth of July is looking hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. We will see scattered p.m. rain and storms mainly north of I-20. This activity will be driven by the daytime heating, so once we reach sunset rain should dissipate, and there will be little impact to any firework festivities in most areas.

A ridge of high pressure takes over Friday and into the weekend. This will bring dry weather Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-90s, and heat index values over 100 degrees. Slight rain chances will return to the region late in the weekend and into early next week.

