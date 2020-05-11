Scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast Tuesday and could stay there for most of the next week

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will return Tuesday. Above-normal temperatures will return and hang around through the weekend. We could be in for an extended period with the threat of rain every day.

Monday was a partly cloudy and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with below normal temperatures. It appears as if our quiet weather pattern is going to be coming to an end. Look for the first in a series of small disturbances that will slowly move across the area in the coming week to arrive Tuesday. Look for clouds to increase across the area Monday night. We’ll see the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms increase Tuesday. A few of the late afternoon storms could be strong over the western half of the area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates we we have a marginal severe weather risk. An isolated report of wind and maybe hail will be possible over mainly East Texas. This activity will likely weaken as it moves east into NW LA and SW AR. Tuesday temperatures will likely begin below normal in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs should be close to normal over much of the area in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain will be possible again Wednesday but chances do look rather low. We’ll see a chance for showers and thunderstorms increase Thursday. The decent chance for the scattered thunderstorm activity will continue pretty much everyday thorugh the weekend and possibly Monday. Given the small scale of the disturbances affecting our area, it’s impossible to pinpoint the scope of any severe weather threat. Just be aware that it cannot be ruled out. Given that we will have a chance for rain pretty much every day, you can expect to receive above normal rainfall in the coming week. Rainfall totals for most of the area will be in the one to three inch rain. It is possible that we could see totals exceed 5″ in a few spots.

Despite all of the rain, temperatures in the week ahead will stay pretty close to normal during the day. Highs will mainly be in the low to middle 80s. Lows will be above normal with all of the clouds and rain in our area. Morning temperatures for most of the week will begin in the mid to upper 60s.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 78° 58°

Tuesday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 70°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 70°

Friday

82° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 70°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 67°

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

