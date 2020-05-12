Scattered thunderstorms return today, with warm and rainy pattern through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms are expected to increase today as warm front moves across the region. We have already seen a few showers develop north of I-30 early this orning.

1-hour radar loop

Temperatuers will be on the cool side early, in the 50s and low 60s at sunrise. We will have a large stpread in afternoon high temperatures due to the passing warm front. Along and south of I-20 we will likely reach the low 80s this afternoon, including Shreveport. Areas that are seeing rain this morning north of I-30 won’t get the front until tonight, so we will be in the 60s across the northern edge of the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We are watching some dissipating thunderstorms to our west moving out of Dallas. These storms will drop cool air outflow boundaries as they die off. This cooler air at the surface will encounter the warmer and humid air in place over the ArkLaTex later this morning and into the afternoon. This will trigger additional thunderstorm development. Rain chances will be highest north of I-20, and if we do see rain in Shreveport it won’t be until later in the afternoon/evening.

A bit of good news today is that we are not in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook. Thunderstorms will likely still be capable of high wind and frequent lightning at times, but aren’t expected to be severe.

Today’s severe weather risk

With scattered rainfall in the forecast for the next 7 days we may see some areas pick up 2 to 3+ inches. Due to the scattered nature of the rain, the area of the heaviest rain is hard to pinpoint at the moment.

High temperatures across much of the region will settle into the low and mid 80s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend, with slight to scattered rain chances each day. The overall severe weather threat late in the week looks low.

7-day forecast

