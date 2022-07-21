SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coming off a day of record-breaking heat a chance of thunderstorms will return today and Friday, dropping our temperatures a few degrees, but it is going to remain hot and humid. A few storms over the next 48 hours could bring damaging wind gusts.

Heat Advisory 1 – 7 p.m. Thursday

Heat Advisory today: Early morning temperatures will be in the low 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds through the morning. We will be warming into the mid-90s at lunchtime, with highs in the upper 90s late this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. as the heat index may exceed 105 degrees for several hours this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms are expected late, with a strong storm possible: We will see an uptick in cloud cover ahead of a cold front today. The front will move into the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon. Scattered to widespread storms are expected to develop in the 3 to 6 p.m. window near I-30. These storms will continue south after sunset, and if they hold together impact the I-20 corridor late tonight. A damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Futurecast updated every hour

Severe weather risk today and tonight

Thunderstorms will dissipate late tonight into Friday morning, but the leftover cloud cover should hold our temperatures in the 80s for much of Friday morning. Another round of storms is expected to develop Friday afternoon into Friday evening. As a result, highs may wind up in the low to mid-90s giving us some welcome relief from the scorching heat that has been well above 100 degrees for much of the week.

Hot and dry weekend: High pressure will return behind the front for the upcoming weekend. This will bring mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 100 degrees. The hot and humid weather will continue early next week, with only a slight chance of rain returning by mid-week.