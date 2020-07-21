Scattered thunderstorms return Tuesday, may provide some relief from heat through tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will turn into a warm and humid July day, but the return of scattered thunderstorms may hold highs in the 80s in some areas.

A tropical low near the Texas/Louisiana coastline will bring an increasing chance of rain late this morning and into the afternoon. Rain may begin before the noon hour south of I-20, with storms moving north during the afternoon hours. It’s possible some areas will get missed, but the increasing clouds should bring some temporary relief from the very hot temperatures we’ve been experiencing recently. Most areas will average less than an inch of rain in the upcoming days, but some 1 to 2-inch accumulations will be possible as well.

1-hour radar loop

Temperatures will of course be warm and humid, but if rain gets going early south of I-20, and it looks like it will, we should have highs in the 80s in some areas of deep east Texas and Louisiana. Most locations in northeast Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma will warm into the low 90s, which is slightly below average for this time of the year. Heat index values may exceed 100 degrees in areas that get missed by rainfall.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We should have similar weather again Wedensday with scattered thunderstorms and clouds keeping highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for at least 1 more day.

There is a disturbance that will move into the Gulf of Mexico in the upcoming days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 30 percent chance of developing into our next named Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. Even if it fails to organize enough to become named, this system will move close enough to the coast to bring additional chances for tropical type rains Friday into Saturday. Expect some changes to the late week forecast depending on the track this system takes.

NHC 5 day tropical outlook

7-day forecast

