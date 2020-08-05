Scattered thunderstorms return Wednesday, very hot weekend on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are watching a complex of thunderstorms in Oklahoma that will eventually move towards the ArkLaTex bringing a chance of rain and storms to some areas later this morning through the afternoon.

Current regional 1 hour radar loop

This will be a feast or famine day when it comes to who receives rain and who doesn’t. If you live in McCurtain County or east Texas your chance of seeing a few showers and storms will be higher than your neighbors in Arkansas and Louisiana. Shreveport and Texarkana will likely be right on the line of where rain falls, and rain doesn’t. Grab an umbrella and take it with you to be on the safe side today.

The arrival of rain and clouds across the northern ArkLaTex should occur early enough in the day that highs will be in the 80s north of I-20. There will be more of an opportunity to warm up south of I-20 where highs may reach the low and mid-90s.

Wednesday foreacst high temperatures

If the thunderstorms can really get going some areas may pick up an inch or two of rain, but most locations will likely receive less than an inch of raindrops. The overall severe weather threat is low, but the Storm Prediction Center does have a ‘marginal risk’ of severe storms in their outlook today across portions of Rusk and Shelby counties in Texas, and Sabine Parish in Louisiana where a damaging wind gust could occur. The main thing the rest of us need to be on the lookout for is lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Wednesday severe weather outlook

Rain chances will decrease in the upcoming days as a south wind brings an increase in heat and humidity. Highs will return to the mid-90s Friday, and the mid to upper 90s on what will be a dry weekend. High humidity will bring heat index values at or above 105 degrees this weekend, so we may see the return of heat advisories.

