Scattered thunderstorms stay in the forecast with the main focus shifting south with weakening front

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day. The day began with thunderstorms over the northern edge of the area. The focus for thunderstorms will gradually shift south for the rest of Wednesday and Wednesday night. Severe weather is looking unlikely but cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk which means that any severe weather will be isolated in nature for the rest of Tuesday and Tuesday night. If storms become severe, damaging wind will be the main threat.

Any storm that develops will have the potential of producing very heavy rain. Generally speaking, we should expect to see an inch or two of rain over mainly the southern half of the area. However, a few isolated areas could see totals exceed three inches if they get under a few slow-moving storms. Rainfall potential is looking lighter over the northern half of the area where amounts will likely stay below an inch from late this afternoon through the end of the week.

We will likely see the rain become more isolated in nature Friday and possibly Saturday. We could see more coverage of the afternoon storms Sunday. By early next week, upper-level high pressure will begin to strengthen over us. This will reduce our rain chances and return temperatures back to more normal levels. Daytime highs will likely be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. They should return to the low 90s by early next week. Overnight lows will stay near or above normal in the low to mid-70s through the entire seven day period.

The long-range picture doesn’t show much change. We will continue with the hit or miss storm and near-normal temperatures for the rest of June and the beginning of July. I’ll discuss this more in my live update at 8:30 pm. Scroll down to see the latest 7-day forecasts from around the area.

–Todd Warren