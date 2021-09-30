Scattered thunderstorms through the weekend give way to pleasant weather next week

Look for any rain to remain scattered with the most widespread rain likely this weekend. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air next week. All of next week is looking dry with slightly below-normal temperatures.

1-hour radar loop

Friday was another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures began in the 60s and low 70s. Thanks to a little sunshine mixing in with the clouds, afternoon temperatures have been close to normal for this time of year in the middle 80s. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures through the weekend. Lows Friday morning will likely be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will return to the middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see lots of clouds and a few scattered showers Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms will increase during the day Friday and will be most widespread over the northwestern half of the area. The rain will likely decrease in coverage Friday night with the best chance of rain again over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The most widespread rain will develop Saturday and will likely continue Saturday night into Sunday.

It still appears that it will be feast or famine when it comes to how much rain you might receive. Most locations will likely see amounts of less than one inch. However, just like yesterday, we could see some isolated locations receive more than three inches. Severe weather is still not expected to become a concern.

The rain will end Sunday as a cold front eases through the area. We will likely stay mostly cloudy. Drier air will move into the area starting Monday bringing plenty of sunshine that will likely stick around through at least next weekend. We will be on the dry side of an upper-level low that will settle to our east next week. Temperatures next week will likely be slightly below normal with highs in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Head back to our main weather page for my nightly live update at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren