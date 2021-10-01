Scattered thunderstorms through the weekend, pleasant weather next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday and welcome to October! We will have a high chance of rain and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, and a cold front will sweep through Sunday. This will finally dry us out and give us some gorgeous weather for much of next week.

The rain has underwhelmed in most areas this week, but it looks like that is going to change today as well as tomorrow. There is an area of low pressure in the southwest United States, and a stalled front in central Texas that are churning up areas of showers and thunderstorms to our west. We will see this pattern gradually shift into the ArkLaTex today. Rain is expected to pick up in east Texas this morning, with scattered rain and thunderstorms spreading east and impacting much of the region through the afternoon and evening. It’s not a washout scenario, but these scattered storms will be on and off through sunset. We may even have a few lingering showers after sunset tonight so if you are headed out to the football games tonight make sure you have the rain gear in the car.

Friday night football forecast

Temperatures should remain in the range we have felt throughout the week. We’ll go from the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise, to highs between 83 and 85 degrees this afternoon. Fun fact for the day, the average high in Shreveport is 85 degrees on October 1st, the average high at the end of the month (October 31st) will be 73 degrees.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The weekend will give us periods of dry weather, and also the chance of rain at times. If you have hopes for some outdoor plans this weekend we should all enjoy several hours of dry weather each day, but make sure you have some backup indoor plans in case rain develops.

The rain will likely be most widespread Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The stalled front that is now to our west will begin moving into the ArkLaTex Sunday morning. We may have some rain and storms early in the day, with drier air possibly shutting off the rain in most areas during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures this weekend will remain in the mid-80s.

Rainfall accumulations today through Sunday will average 1 to 2 inches. The drought update issued yesterday showed drought conditions expanding across most of Texas and beginning to develop in Louisiana and Arkansas. This will be beneficial rainfall for the region.

Forecast rainfall amounts through Sunday

Dry air will arrive late Sunday into Monday. This will bring a drop in humidity which will set us up for some great weather next week. The cooler nights and mornings will return, so will sunshine, and highs will be comfortably in the low to mid-80s throughout the week.