Scattered thunderstorms to continue through the weekend with drier air returning next week

Look for plenty of clouds and some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Daytime temperatures will likely stay below normal. Cooler and drier air will return for most of next week.

1-hour radar loop

Wednesday has been a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with only a few scattered showers. Temperatures began in the 60s and low 70s. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the low to middle 80s. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures for the next several days. Lows Wednesday night will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs Thursday will once again return to the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that any rain that has developed this afternoon will likely end this evening. Rain will be possible tonight but should be rather isolated. As temperatures warm tomorrow, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely develop. Look for the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue Friday and this weekend. It still looks unlikely that severe weather will be much of a threat.

The latest trend in the models is that they are showing the potential for big variations in rainfall amounts. It will be possible that isolated locations receive two to three inches of rain. It’s also possible that many locations will receive less than one inch. Generally, chances are that you will receive around an inch during the next few days.

An upper-level area of low pressure will build into the middle of the country by the end of the weekend. This will push some cooler and drier air back into our area. We should see the threat end Monday. Most of next week is looking dry with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Expect daytime highs next week to stay below normal in the low to middle 80s. Lows at night will turn cooler with morning temperatures dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Some models indicate even cooler temperatures will be possible. Check back to the main weather page for my normal live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren