Scattered thunderstorms to remain in the forecast; rain chances will decrease for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday morning is starting off on a humid note. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 70s south of Interstate 20. Locations north of Interstate 30 temperatures are in the lower and middle 60s. Rain and storms are beginning to develop in South Texas and the Gulf of Mexico.

By the late morning and afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area. The best chance of rain will come along and south of Interstate 20. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 80s. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer up north compared to areas to the south.

Dayplanner for Thursday

Overall, rain chances will begin to decrease as we move towards the weekend. The upper level ridge will make its move back to the east. As a result, temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s. In addition, the expected Saharan dust will make its return to the region for Friday and the weekend. The dust will lead to some nice sunrises and sunsets. The dust will limit tropical development in the Atlantic.

