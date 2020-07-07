Scattered thunderstorms to return Wednesday..hottest temperatures of the summer possible by the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday with rain becoming more scattered. A hot and dry weather pattern returns Thursday with the hottest temperatures of the summer so far possible by this weekend.

Tuesday was another mostly cloudy and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area has received more than an inch during the past 24-hours with some locations receiving anywhere from three to five inches. Look for the threat for rain to continue Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will likely see the coverage of the showers and thundersorms become more scattered during the day Wednesday. Rainfall totatls will likely not be as high as we’ve seen during the last night and today, however, we will likely have a few spots that receive in excess of two inches of additional rain. In addition to the potential for some heavy rain, a few storms could produce some gusty wind, but any severe weather will be very isolated in nature.

Look for the rain to decrease Wednesday night. We will only see a very slight chance for a pop-up storm or two Thursday. Most of the area Thursday will remain dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The added sunshine will result in much warmer temperatures. After highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures Thursday will likely climb into the low to middle 90s.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Upper-level high pressure will build into the middle of the country. This will keep our area dry and produce some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Look for daytime highs to climb into the mid to upper 90s. This heat will combine with some high humidity to create heat index values that could exceed 105 degrees. That will be hot enough to see the threat for heat related health issues.

This hot weather pattern will likely last through most of next week. We may have to wait until next Thursday to see the chance for rain return. Long-range models show that by that time the upper-ridge will likely retreat some back to the west. This will allow for the scattered showers and thunderstorms to return and stick around for several days. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren