Scattered thunderstorms to stick around through Friday

Look for showers and thunderstorms to become much more isolated for the next few days. A slight break from the humidity is on the way this weekend. Still a great deal of uncertainty in just how cool we will get late next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex. We did see some heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning that left anywhere from one to over five inches of rain over parts of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. We will likely see rain chances decrease for the next few days. We will continue to see a chance for some rain but any activity will be rather isolated in nature. Daytime temperatures will stay slightly below normal through Saturday. Overnight lows will stay above normal through Saturday morning. We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to middle 70s. Some slightly drier air will settle in by the end of the weekend. This will allow overnight lows Saturday and Sunday nights to dip into the mid to upper 60s. Look for plenty of sunshine to return for the weekend and Monday.

Next week will begin with more normal daytime temperatures. Highs Sunday and Monday will return to the lower 90s. We will then wait for the arrival of a cold front Wednesday. This front will bring a chance for some rain, but as of right now it doesn’t appear as if it will cause any severe weather issues. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in long-range models on just how cool we could get. We could be as cool as the upper 40s to low 50s or as warm as the 70s for overnight lows. The majority of models are somewhere in the middle. We will likely see overnight lows settle into the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80. We will likely end next week with plenty of sunshine. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

