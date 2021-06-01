Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Scattered thunderstorms today, rainy pattern through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have made it to June, and this month will begin like the entire month of May, warm and rainy.

We have a few rain showers ongoing this morning, so the morning commute will bring wet roadways but we won’t have any steady or heavy rain until later this morning. Temperatures are warmer as well as the Gulf air has returned, and early day temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms is expected to increase by later this morning as a cold front approaches the region from the west. We should see an uptick in rain and thunderstorms across east Texas and Oklahoma by the late morning and early afternoon. This broken line of rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will move east bringing rain to much of Arkansas and Louisiana by the early to mid-afternoon. These storms should be moving quick enough to avoid any threat of flash flooding, but isolated areas of heavy rain that produce road flooding can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s which will be the range we see for the next 7 days or so.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

If we can warm up enough the thunderstorms will be capable of strong updrafts and downdrafts which would lead to a damaging wind threat with 1 or 2 storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated severe storm or two is possible. The threat of hail and tornadoes is extremely low.

The warm and rainy pattern is expected to remain with us through the next 7 days. This will be due to a stalled cold front, and several upper-level lows to the west of us that keep the warm and humid air flowing over the stalled front. This setup will trigger the repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

If there is any good news for the ArkLaTex, it’s that we are not under a Flash Flood Watch at this point. The rain should move through quick enough, and be spread out enough that we dodge any flash flooding through Thursday. I am concerned about a potential increase in the intensity and coverage of the rain Friday through Sunday. Right now the forecast models remain in the 1 to 3-inch range over the next 7 days, with higher amounts definitely possible. Lakes and rivers will run near or in flood stage throughout the week and likely into next week as well.

Latest water levels: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss