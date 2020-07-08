Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday, very hot temperatures on the way this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you have enjoyed the cooler temperatures and scattered storms, take it all in today, as a hot and dry pattern will take over tomorrow bringing the hottest temperatures of the summer over the weekend.

We still have a lingering frontal boundary across the region this morning, and that will help to bring a few isolated to scattered storms mainly along and north of I-20 early in the day.

1-hour radar loop

The area of low pressure that has been helping to bring widespread rainfall in previous days is moving east of the region today, which will take the heavy rain and slow-moving storms with it. With the front still lingering across the ArkLaTex, as we warm up scattered storms will increase through the late morning and afternoon. The thinking right now is that rain won’t be as widespread as it has been in previous days. If you have any outdoor plans or errands take an umbrella to be on the safe side.

The rain and storms that develop today should move west to east across the region, so this will limit the potential for any flash flooding in most areas, but given the heavy rain so far this week if we do see any thunderstorms pass over the same areas we could see quick runoff that might lead to some localized flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. Futurecast is showing most of the rainfall today occurring north of I-20 where some areas could approach an inch of rain under the stalled front.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday afternoon

Given that the coverage of the rain and storms won’t be as widespread today temperatures should warm back to near 90 degrees after a few days in the mid-80s.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

High pressure will begin to build into the region tomorrow which should nudge most of the rain out of the way, there will only be spotty showers or a thunderstorm possible Thursday as highs return to the low 90s in all areas.

High pressure will ramp the temperatures into the mid and upper 90s Friday through the weekend. It will stay humid, so heat index values will likely be between 108 and 112 degrees during this stretch, especially Saturday and Sunday. Heat Advisories will likely make daily apperances Friday through the middle of next week. We are bordering on needing Excessive Heat Warnings. If you have outdoor activities or yardwork to take care of, it will be best to do that early in the morning when temperatures are at their ‘coolest.’

