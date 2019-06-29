Scattered thunderstorms will continue for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – An upper level trough of low pressure is causing showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. With the clouds and rain around, temperatures are only into the 70s and 80s. Once the sun sets, the showers and storms will begin to fizzle. Lows will drop into the 70s.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Sunday, we will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms around. I believe the better rain chances will be across East Texas. The low pressure wave will continue to head westward. Highs will be into the 80s. Rain chances will begin to decrease some for Monday and Tuesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Sunday.

Next week, a ridge of high pressure will try to set up over the area. The ridge will strengthen by the end of the week. Fourth of July will be hot with isolated showers around. As the ridge build over our area, daytime highs will rise into the middle 90s at the end of the week. Lows will stay into the lower to middle 70s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.