Scattered thunderstorms will continue for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – An upper level trough of low pressure is causing showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. With the clouds and rain around, temperatures are only into the 70s and 80s. Once the sun sets, the showers and storms will begin to fizzle. Lows will drop into the 70s.

Sunday, we will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms around. I believe the better rain chances will be across East Texas. The low pressure wave will continue to head westward. Highs will be into the 80s. Rain chances will begin to decrease some for Monday and Tuesday.

Next week, a ridge of high pressure will try to set up over the area. The ridge will strengthen by the end of the week. Fourth of July will be hot with isolated showers around. As the ridge build over our area, daytime highs will rise into the middle 90s at the end of the week. Lows will stay into the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Monday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 72°

Wednesday

87° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 72°

Thursday

90° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 72°

Friday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 72°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

83°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
83°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

