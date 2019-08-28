Scattered thunderstorms will keep highs below normal Wednesday

Wednesday will bring another chance for rain and thunderstorms, and cloud cover will hold highs in the 80s in most areas again today.



This morning we are dealing with thunderstorms moving north to south across the region along an advancing cold front. Most of the rain is along and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana, but we also have storms popping up near the northern ArkLaTex so we may see some rain in Oklahoma and Arkansas as well.

1-hour radar loop

Due to the storms occurring in the cooler morning hours, we don’t anticipate there will be any severe weather, but any storms will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours that could lead to an isolated flood threat as these will be slow-moving storms that tend to dump rain on the same area.



The chance for rain will gradually shift south along the front during the day, but we could see some redevelopment as temperatures warm through the afternoon. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



Thanks to the rain and lingering clouds we will likely see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and there is no heat advisory in effect today. A northeast wind will cut down on our humidity for a day or two as well. This will lead to lows in the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week.



The afternoon heat will return Thursday and Friday with only spotty rain chances mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Labor Day weekend is looking hot and dry with highs in the mid 90s. We are also watching Tropical Storm Dorian in the Atlantic/Caribbean. This could bring impacts to Florida this weekend. We’ll need to watch any potential reemergence in the Gulf of Mexico next week.



National Hurricane Center forecast Dorian track through Sunday

