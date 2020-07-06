Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain linger through Wednesday..very hot conditions return by the weekend

The likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will stick around for a few more days. Sunshine, heat, and humidity will return starting Thursday and will intensify heading into the weekend.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Monday was another mostly cloudy day with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thanks to the clouds and rain. Temperatures over most of the area have stayed in the 80s. Expect much of the same for the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area Monday night although the coverage of the activity may decrease some. We will again see an increase in thunderstorms Tuesday both in coverage and intensity. Severe weather will not be too much of a concern as most storms will remain below severe limits. The main concern will be the heavy rain that storms could produce. Some very isolated and short-lived flash flooding will be possible. This pattern will likely repeat itself Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Rainfall totals over the next few days will vary greatly. Some locations could receive one half inch or less. It’s possible that others could receive totals of more than two inches. Futurecast shows the lightest totals will be over the northern edge of the area. Most of the rest of the area could see rainfall totals in the one to three inch range.

The rainy pattern will come to an end starting Thursday. Upper-level high pressure will build in from the west over the middle of the country. This will put a cap on any thunderstorms that try to develop during the heat of the afternoon. It will also allow daytime temperatures to return to above-normal levels. We will see highs Thursday climb back to normal in the low to middle 90s. Highs Friday will return to the middle 90s. This weekend and early next week expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s. It will be rather humid during this time so issues with the heat index could return. Don’t be surprised if we see the return of Heat Advisories this weekend. Long-range models show that once the rain ends Wednesday, we could go more than a week without any significant rain. Of course, it will stay hot during this time. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren