Scattered t’storm risk to continue over the NW half of the ArkLaTex with the heat and humidity over the southeast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for the chance for scattered thunderstorms to stick around through most of the week ahead. A late week cold front will bring some relief from the heat and humidity. The tropics remain active with no immediate threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen more scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the northern half of the area. It appears that the chance for the scattered thunderstorm will continue for the next few days. It also appears that rain chances will be highest over the north. We we see more clouds and the better chances for rain, look for daytime temperatures to stay near or slightly below normal in the upper 80s to low 90s. Where the rain will be more scarce, temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal with highs in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows for the next few nights will stay well above normal in the mid to upper 70s thanks to very humid conditions.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

A front will remain stalled to our north for the next several days and will be the source of the anticipated rain. This front will likely finally move south into our Friday. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms chances also spread to the south with the front. Behind the front we will see a break from the heat and especially the humidity. Daytime highs will likely range from the mid 80s north the the low 90s south behind the front this weekend. Overnight lows will likely dip into the mid to upper 60s.

We look to have decent agreement in the longer range models that a more significant front will move through the area by the middle of next week. This front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will also bring even cooler air. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will dip into the upper 70s to low 80s!!

The tropics remain very active as we approach the peak of hurricane season. Right now the National Hurricane Center is watching FOUR disturbances that have the potential to become tropical depressions. None will pose an immediate threat to our area. We will have to watch a disturbance in the Caribbean. Right now tropical models indicate that this system will likely move west into Central America and not move into the Gulf of Mexico. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss