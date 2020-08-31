Scattered t’storm risk to continue over the NW half of the ArkLaTex with the heat and humidity over the southeast

Look for the chance for scattered thunderstorms to stick around through most of the week ahead. A late week cold front will bring some relief from the heat and humidity. The tropics remain active with no immediate threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen more scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the northern half of the area. It appears that the chance for the scattered thunderstorm will continue for the next few days. It also appears that rain chances will be highest over the north. We we see more clouds and the better chances for rain, look for daytime temperatures to stay near or slightly below normal in the upper 80s to low 90s. Where the rain will be more scarce, temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal with highs in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows for the next few nights will stay well above normal in the mid to upper 70s thanks to very humid conditions.

A front will remain stalled to our north for the next several days and will be the source of the anticipated rain. This front will likely finally move south into our Friday. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms chances also spread to the south with the front. Behind the front we will see a break from the heat and especially the humidity. Daytime highs will likely range from the mid 80s north the the low 90s south behind the front this weekend. Overnight lows will likely dip into the mid to upper 60s.

We look to have decent agreement in the longer range models that a more significant front will move through the area by the middle of next week. This front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will also bring even cooler air. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will dip into the upper 70s to low 80s!!

The tropics remain very active as we approach the peak of hurricane season. Right now the National Hurricane Center is watching FOUR disturbances that have the potential to become tropical depressions. None will pose an immediate threat to our area. We will have to watch a disturbance in the Caribbean. Right now tropical models indicate that this system will likely move west into Central America and not move into the Gulf of Mexico. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren