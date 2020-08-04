Scattered t’storms possible Wednesday..humidity and above normal temperature settle in by the weekend

Look for the chance for rain to return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday through Thursday morning. Upper-level high pressure will then settle in bringing back the heat and humidity and shutting off the rain.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Once again we enjoyed some rather dry air as dew points remained in the 60s compared to the 70s that we typically see this time of year. Upper-level high pressure continues to sit over the southwestern US. A few disturbances will flow from northwest to southeast on the east side of this high and bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to all of the area. The chance for rain may begin as soon as late Tuesday night over the NW edge of the area. This rain will spread southeast during the day Wednesday. While I do expect some thunder with this activity, severe weather is looking doubtful. Don’t expect to see much rain as the vast majority of the area will receive less than one-half inch. A second wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop Wednesday night just to our west. This activity will move through the area Wednesday night and will likely depart our region Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay below normal both Tuesday night and Wednesday. Look for lows Tuesday night to settle into the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will range from the upper 80s north to the low 90s south.

Look for more August-like temperatures to return for the rest of the week. The upper-level ridge will gradually move and expand to the east and will eventually cover the southern half of the country. As this happens, look for drier conditions to settle in. We will also see the heat and humidity return. Highs will return to the middle 90s by Friday and the weekend. Thanks to the return of a south wind, lows will return to the middle 70s.

In the longer range outook, it appears that this hot and mainly dry weather pattern could continue through the middle of August. The upper-level ridge will eventually settle back to the west, but still should be strong enough over our area to keep us hot and mainly dry. There are indication that an upper-level weakness could develop near the Gulf Coast. Right now it appears that this will occur too far to the east to impact our area. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren