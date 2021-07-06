Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Scattered t’storms return for the next few days with near-normal temperatures

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex for the next few days.  Temperatures will stay rather hot in the week ahead.  The rain threat will end late in the workweek and increase again late this weekend.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the lower 90s.  Don’t look for much change in Tuesday’s forecast.  Thanks to more clouds and a chance for scattered storms, temperatures will remain slightly below normal for this time of year.  Temperatures Tuesday morning will likely begin in the lower 70s and likely return to the lower 90s.  

Futurecast indicates that we will see a slight increase in the chance for scattered storms both Wednesday and Thursday.  Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the area Tuesday night.  Any rain will likely end temporarily.  As temperatures Wednesday warm up, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop during the day Wednesday.  The rain will likely be most widespread during the afternoon and early evening hours.  It will likely end Wednesday night and return once again as scattered storms develop Thursday afternoon.  

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Severe weather is not expected with this activity and rainfall totals should be rather limited given how scattered the rain will be.  Futurecast shows that most locations will receive well below an inch of rain.  We could see a few isolated areas that receive more than an inch. 

The rain threat will likely decrease Friday and Saturday with another uptick in our rain threat to close the weekend Sunday.  Most of next week is looking rather dry as any rain should be rather isolated in nature.  Temperatures for the rest of this week will be slightly below normal with highs in the lower 90s.  We will return to the low to middle 90s by the weekend and likely settle into the middle 90s for most of next week.  I don’t see any surges of drier air in the week ahead.  Consequently, overnight temperatures will stay rather warm in the middle 70s.

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to approach the west coast of Florida.  It will not impact our weather as it eventually moves up the east coast of the country.

–Todd Warren  

