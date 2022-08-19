SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a few days of scattered thunderstorms we will dry out in most areas for 24 hours, but scattered storms return this weekend, with heavy rain likely for much of next week. We will go from extreme drought to the potential for flash flooding in only a few days.

The cold front that brought scattered storms the past 48 hours is now south of the ArkLaTex with mostly cloudy skies in place this morning. A few spotty showers may develop in east Texas or Louisiana near the front this morning. While the chance of rain will be lower today, this spotty rain development will be on and off throughout the day mainly across the southern half of the ArkLaTex closer to the front.

Futurecast updated every hour

Today’s drying trend with some sun breaking through at times will warm our high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Our heat index will remain below 100 degrees but you’ll feel muggy air today as our humidity remains high.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms return this weekend: The front that is south of the ArkLaTex will move back into the region tomorrow and this will likely bring an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. We may begin to see this rain by the late morning and afternoon. You should be able to squeeze in some outdoor time as the day won’t be a complete washout. Highs will remain close to 90 degrees.

Another cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday. This will bring scattered to widespread thunderstorms for much of the day. The threat of severe weather is low, but gusty winds and lightning are expected with the storms. Highs will be in the 80s in most areas Sunday.

Heavy rain likely next week: This cold front will stall across the ArkLaTex next week. The front will serve as the trigger for scattered thunderstorms, with an area of low pressure to our west funneling rich Gulf air into the region. This pattern will be highly favorable for 1 to 3 inches of rain each day Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations through next Thursday will be 4 to 6 inches across most of the ArkLaTex, with the potential for some areas to receive 6 to 8 inches of rain or more. While our lakes and rivers should be able to handle this water, the ground will become saturated quickly, and flash flooding of roads, creeks, and poor drainage areas will become a threat throughout the week.

As you might expect with the returning rainfall we should have cooler temperatures for much of next week with highs in the low to mid-80s.