September heatwave continues Wednesday, hottest days still ahead of us

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The worst of our early September heatwave will hold off until Thursday through Saturday, meaning today’s temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be hot, but not the hottest we’ll see.

Your Wednesday morning will be comfortable if you’re out the door before 9 a.m., as we’ll enjoy temperatures in the low and mid-70s, a few areas are in the 60s. Expect clear/sunny skies through the morning, and partly cloudy skies this afternoon as our highs will be in the 95-98 degree range for the 3rd consecutive day (the normal for the date is 92 in Shreveport and 90 in Texarkana).

Wednesday foecast

With high pressure pushing down on the atmosphere we won’t see any rain, we can only root for clouds to give us some shade from the direct sunlight in the upcoming days.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The area of high pressure will be fully locked in tomorrow, and that will turn the heat up another notch. We’ll probably see several areas reach or exceed 100 degrees Thursday, Friday, and again Saturday. You’ll feel the humidity, but heat index values will likely be below 105 degrees in most areas. It’s possible we could see a Heat Advisory later in the week. Either way, use caution with any activities outside in the afternoon heat.

Late this weekend the high will start to break down and that will begin a slow retreat of temperatures through the 90s. We should get back to normal at some point towards the middle/later portions of next week.

