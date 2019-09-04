September heatwave continues Wednesday, hottest days still ahead of us

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The worst of our early September heatwave will hold off until Thursday through Saturday, meaning today’s temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be hot, but not the hottest we’ll see.

Your Wednesday morning will be comfortable if you’re out the door before 9 a.m., as we’ll enjoy temperatures in the low and mid-70s, a few areas are in the 60s. Expect clear/sunny skies through the morning, and partly cloudy skies this afternoon as our highs will be in the 95-98 degree range for the 3rd consecutive day  (the normal for the date is 92 in Shreveport and 90 in Texarkana). 

Wednesday foecast

With high pressure pushing down on the atmosphere we won’t see any rain, we can only root for clouds to give us some shade from the direct sunlight in the upcoming days. 

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The area of high pressure will be fully locked in tomorrow, and that will turn the heat up another notch. We’ll probably see several areas reach or exceed 100 degrees Thursday, Friday, and again Saturday. You’ll feel the humidity, but heat index values will likely be below 105 degrees in most areas. It’s possible we could see a Heat Advisory later in the week. Either way, use caution with any activities outside in the afternoon heat. 

Late this weekend the high will start to break down and that will begin a slow retreat of temperatures through the 90s. We should get back to normal at some point towards the middle/later portions of next week. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

97° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 72°

Thursday

99° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 74°

Friday

101° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 76°

Saturday

103° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 103° 77°

Sunday

101° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 75°

Monday

98° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 98° 74°

Tuesday

97° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

88°

8 PM
Clear
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
1%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
1%
79°

77°

2 AM
Clear
1%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
2%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
3%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
4%
74°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss