The warming trend will continue despite the passage of a weak front. Highs will return to the seventies to close out the week. A stronger front could bring a little rain Saturday. Our best chance of heavier rain holds off until the middle of next week.

Pleasant weather continues: Our streak of sunny days continued Tuesday along with the warming trend. We got off to a rather cold start with lows Tuesday morning in the 20s and low 30s. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon have warmed into the low to middle 60s. A weak front will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday and will only bring a shift in the wind direction. Lows Wednesday morning will not be as cold as we will begin in the mid to upper 30s over most of the area. Look for the warming trend to continue Wednesday behind the weak front as we will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. This warming trend will likely continue until a stronger cold front races through the area Friday night into Saturday. Highs ahead of this front will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will warm into the low to middle 40s.

The sunshine keeps coming: Futurecast shows that we will continue to stay dry for the next several days. Expect a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. We will stay sunny Wednesday. This sunny weather will continue through Friday and will combine with a southwesterly wind to bring some pleasant temperatures. Our next shot at seeing a few clouds and maybe a little rain will likely hold off until late Friday night and Saturday when our next cold front arrives. This front is expected to bring much rain but it will end our warming trend. Highs this weekend will retreat to the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will return to the 20s and 30s.

Warmer air returns: We will begin another warming trend early next week with highs warming back to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will begin next week in the low to middle 30s. We should see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the middle of the week.



A rainy end to next week: A strong disturbance will slowly approach the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. Clouds will begin to increase next Tuesday night and rain will move into the area Wednesday. The threat of rain will continue through next Thursday and possibly continue into next Friday. While we could hear a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather is not expected at this time. We will cool down behind this system with highs falling back into the 50s and lows falling back into the 30s by the end of the week. Models are now in good agreement on the timing of the rain and how much we could receive. It’s looking promising that we will see around an inch of rain over most of the area.