SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a stormy Thursday, we deserved some great weather, and we will enjoy sunny skies and comfortable temperatures today. Record-breaking heat could arrive as soon as Mother’s Day, and continue for much of next week.

Cool this morning, sunny this afternoon: Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. You’ll notice the humidity has dropped as well which will bring us wonderful conditions throughout the morning. Highs this afternoon will wind up in the 70s and 80s, near average for the date. It will turn breezy at times, with a northwest wind of 15 miles per hour, and a few gusts over 20 miles per hour during the late morning and afternoon. We may have some patchy fog and a few lingering clouds early, but sunshine will return quickly and be here for much of the day.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast updated hourly

Heat rising this weekend: I’ll say this about the weekend, the mornings will be wonderful, but the temperatures will begin cranking up during the afternoons, and a week-long stretch of tying or breaking record highs looks possible Sunday through at least next Thursday.

We’ll be in the 50s and 60s at sunrise Saturday morning, so this is the best time to mow the lawn and do anything that needs attention outside. Most areas will be in the 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-90s on Mother’s Day. This may be the first day we tie or break a record high, but it probably won’t be the last between now and next weekend.

Weekend forecast

Summer weather next week: High pressure will build into the ArkLaTex this weekend into next week, and that sinking under the high will bring hot temperatures that will bring a summer feel all week. Highs will be in the mid-90s Monday through Thursday. A south wind will also bring humidity into the picture which will bring warm nights and mornings as well. The forecast highs in the mid-90s will have a chance at tying or breaking high-temperature records each day. There doesn’t look to be much relief through next weekend, but a disturbance moving in late in the week could bring a few more clouds and perhaps a slight chance of rain to cool us a few degrees.