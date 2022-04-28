SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 2 days of sunny and pleasant weather it will turn warmer today with a few more clouds. We will stay dry through Friday, but a chance of rain will return this weekend into next week. Monday will be our next threat of severe weather across much of the ArkLaTex.

Partly cloudy and warmer today: Zero complaints about the weather the past 2 days as we’ve enjoyed highs in the 70s. High pressure is now moving east of the ArkLaTex, and that will allow a south breeze to return today which will start a parade of days with above-normal temperatures. The morning will feel great as we’ll start out in the 50s, warm into the mid-70s by noon, with highs in the low to mid-80s. The humidity will remain low, so even though it will be warmer, it should feel comfortable thorugh the afternoon as well. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 10 miles per hour.

FutureCast

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

A slight chance of rain Saturday as well as Sunday: A cold front is expected to stall and become stationary north of the ArkLaTex Friday night. The warm air and humidity will build ahead of this front Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This warm and humid air and the frontal boundary north of us will trigger isolated to scattered storms late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The threat of severe weather is low. There are several outdoor festivals and happenings this weekend, so if you want to avoid the rain, outdoor plans will be safest in the morning. The coverage of rain will be highest during the warmer afternoon and evening hours.

There will be a slightly higher chance of rain Sunday in Texas and Louisiana as another round of showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop during the day. The northern ArkLaTex may wind up missing this round and staying dry. The threat of severe weather is also low Sunday.

Severe weather is possible Monday: An area of low pressure moving out of the western U.S. will give our stalled front a push Monday afternoon into Monday night. The atmosphere will be favorable for storms to develop west of the ArkLaTex and then move in late in the day. These storms will mainly pose a risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for much of the area Monday. The threat level and timing could change so keep up with the weather forecast through the weekend.

Severe weather risk Monday

A warm and unsettled pattern continues late into the week: The chance of a few thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday as well. We may be dry Wednesday, but the forecast models are hinting at another cold front late in the week that could also bring a threat of severe weather to the region. Between now and next Tuesday rainfall accumulations should average 1 to 2 inches, with the highest amounts near and north of I-30.