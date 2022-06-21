Temperatures will be getting hotter in the coming days with an increase in humidity. We will likely see several days with highs at or above 100 degrees. Slightly cooler and drier air will return early next week. Don’t expect to see much rain.

Triple-digit heat coming: After highs Monday afternoon reached the middle 90s, temperatures Tuesday morning began in the low to middle 70s over most of the ArkLaTex. It has become a little bit warmer this afternoon as temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 90s. That warming trend will continue into the weekend. Look for lows Tuesday night to settle into the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the upper 90s for most of the area. We will likely begin to see highs near 100 for much of the area Thursday. The hottest temperatures of the week will likely be Saturday when temperatures could reach as high as 103 degrees.

Rain is possible but unlikely: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear sky over the area Tuesday night. Expect to see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. Hi-res models continue to show that a few very small and spotty showers will be possible but the chance of rain at any specific location is looking extremely low. The vast majority of the area will stay dry. The mainly dry weather will probably continue through Saturday.

Hottest temperatures in nearly four years: The reason for the lengthy period of hot weather is a large area of upper-level high pressure. This ridge will settle right over our area by the beginning of the weekend. Fortunately, it appears that it should develop more west by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. This will allow some slightly cooler and drier air to invade our area. As this air arrives, it could increase the chance of rain slightly late Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.



How much relief? Next week will begin with temperatures that will be five to ten degrees cooler than what we will experience at the beginning of the weekend. Look for highs to fall into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We likely won’t see much relief from the developing drought conditions. Models continue to show that most of the area will see rainfall totals in the next ten days of less than ½” The break from the intense heat will be rather short-lived. Expect highs to return to the upper 90s to near 100 by the end of next week.